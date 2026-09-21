The Legends of Bourbon County Festival

× Expand Legends of Bourbon County Festival itu - 1 Legendary Bluegrass Stage Schedule1:00 Turtle Mountain1:45 Thunderwood3:30 Michael Prewitt and Crunchgrass Supreme5:45 Shelby MeansAlso, join us for the Hunt Brothers Family Fun Activities: Petting Zoo, Horse and Buggy Rides, Face Painting, and Pony Rides!

Join us for the 4th annual Legends of Bourbon County Festival, Celebrating Ruffian. This event includes free kids activities, a tour of murals throughout the downtown district, the Legendary Bluegrass Stage with headliner Shelby Means, and plenty of food and vendors. Bring the whole family out and come see our fourth mural installment by Jaime Corum, "Queen of the Track". Ruffian is the first filly to be honored from the Legends of Bourbon County Thoroughbred Fund.

For more information visit legendsofbourboncountyfestival.com