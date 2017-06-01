Lena Dunham in LENNY: America IRL tour

On the heels of the series finale of their critically acclaimed HBO show GIRLS, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner just announced a six-city tour in their award-winning weekly feminist newsletter LennyLetter.com. The tour will land at the Lexington Opera House on Thursday, June 1. Show time is 7:30pm.

Reserved seats are priced at $35.00 and can be purchased online at lennyletter.com/irl and in person at the Lexington Center ticket office.

Lena Dunham will be joined on the road with nine other Lenny contributors including: Sasheer Zamata, Chloe Caldwell, Jenny Zhang, Kaitlyn Greenidge, Morgan Murphy, Katie Crutchfield, Rachel McKibbens and Jackie Novak.

“Lenny is taking its singular mix of politics, entertainment and conversation on the road. Imagine if the beat poets weren't a bunch of ego-driven guys and there were no methamphetamines? Well, there you go!” said LENNY co-founders Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, “Instead of publishing our newsletter from the comfort of our office we want to engage in a larger conversation across America, with women whose experiences may differ from ours but who share the same essential goals: freedom, self-actualization and the perfect night out. We will be talking, reading, playing music, showing films, asking and answering questions for, by, and of the women we meet. Our plan is to create a sense of community in every city we stop in, and to take what we learn from that community with us as we continue our work as a resource for women who love humor without snark, politics without a filter and- above all- learning about each other's truth.”

For more information about the Lenny: America IRL Tour please visit: LennyLetter.com

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com