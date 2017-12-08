Lessons and Carols at Louisville Seminary

Louisville Seminary 1044 Alta Vista Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

Lessons and Carols at Louisville Seminary

Please join us for this free, family-friendly event featuring the Louisville Seminary Choir and special musical guests.

For more information call  (800) 264-1839  or visit lpts.edu

Louisville Seminary 1044 Alta Vista Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
