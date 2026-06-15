× Expand Shelby County Historical Society Let the Freedom Bells Ring

July 4th, 1776 is the date historically considered as the birth of our nation. The Liberty Bell, inscribed with “Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land,” remains one of our nation's longstanding symbols of independence.

Everyone is invited to participate in Freedom Bells - a nation-wide call to toll the bells of freedom in honor of America’s 250th birthday. This celebratory bell ringing will take place at Noon – everyone is asked to ring bells ring bells 13 times in honor of the original 13 colonies and in remembrance of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Organized by the Military Order of the World Wars, this shared moment celebrating liberty is an event anyone can take part in. Whether gathered at a public ceremony, participating from home, or serving far from home, Freedom Bells can be rung across the United States of America. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution are a sponsor and members of our local Isaac Shelby Chapter will gather in front of the Shelby County Historical Society Museum to lead the bell ringing following the Independence Day Parade and a special reading of the Declaration of Independence by Stanton Garr.

Celebrating 250 years of history in Shelby County, Kentucky!!

For more information call 5025135555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org