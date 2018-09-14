Let Your Hair Down, Rapunzel

“It’s time to let your hair down, have a little fun,” chimes the company in the opening number of this fresh, vivacious musical adaptation of a popular tale. Rene Shwartzbuckle sings to her husband, Walt, about her zany obsession for a turnip-like vegetable called ’rapunzel.’ After spotting a delectable patch of the plant in Witch Izwitch’s garden, Rene sends Walt to ’borrow’ some. The irritated witch has her malicious henchmen, the Glumpwarts, terrorize Walt. In fear, he promises to give his firstborn child to the witch in exchange for his own freedom.

It’s our heroine’s 18th birthday, and Witch Izwitch follows through with her promise and places poor Rapunzel alone in a tower. From here, an exuberant, amusing rescue attempt begins! Can Prince Llewellyn persevere over the powers of evil? Will the fresh, hysterical characters be able to help? And can Rapunzel convince the witch that it’s okay to be unique? Filled with an abundant supply of delightful songs like ’Just Because You’re Different,’ ’I’m a Nut’ and, of course, ’Let Your Hair Down,’ this show is zestful entertainment!

Performances:

Sep 13 – 7:00pm (Blue Cast)

Sep 14 – 7:00pm (Purple Cast)

Sep 15 – 4:00pm (Purple Cast) and 7:00pm (Blue Cast)

Sep 16 – 2:00pm (Blue Cast) and 5:00pm (Purple Cast)

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com