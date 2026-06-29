Level 1: Pottery Class Makerspace Western Kentucky
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Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
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Learn the basics of throwing on a wheel from Brian Scidmore of Cracked Up Pottery!
This introductory class is meant for beginners with no experience and will teach you the basics of throwing on a wheel and glazing with a focus on centering and opening as you make a low-profile dish/bowl.
All materials (including 5 lbs of clay) are included.
Session 1:
-introduction to the wheel and tools, types of clay, centering your piece, and basic techniques
-wear "play clothes"
-2 hours
Session 2:
-glazing your piece
-10-45 min
-date will be set during session 1 but will be within a week of session 1
3:30 - 5:30pm and/or 5:30-7:30pm class time (with additional clean-up time possible)
Makerspace, Pottery Room
130 N. Seminary St
Madisonville ,KY
No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.
For more information call 270.825.8144.