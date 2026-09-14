Level 1 Pottery Class Makerspace Western Kentucky

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Level 1 Infographic

Pottery Beginners,

When completing this 2-hour class, you will have made 2 items. Those items will have to set and dry for several days, then someone from Makerspace will fire them in the kiln. At that time, you can come back and glaze your items.

Meanwhile, you may come back during open hours and practice. We encourage you to come back several times before you join the next level of classes. The only additional cost would be to purchase clay in amounts of 5 pounds for $10.

We want you to feel comfortable going to the next level. We welcome you to attend Open Studio.

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For more information call. 270.825.8144