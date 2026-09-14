Level 2 Pottery Class Makerspace Western Kentucky

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Level 2 Pottery Class Infographic

Build your skills. Create with confidence.

Ready to take your pottery skills to the next level? Join us for Level 2 Pottery and continue developing your wheel-throwing techniques while creating functional and creative pieces.

📅 Class Dates: September 15th, 17th & 29th

⏰ Time: 5:30–7:30 PM

💰 Cost: $60

🎨 Prerequisite: Must have completed Level 1 Pottery

👥 Limited to 6 spaces

📍 Makerspace Western Kentucky

130 N. Seminary St.

Madisonville, KY 42431

Space is limited—reserve your spot and keep creating!

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For more information call. 270.825.8144