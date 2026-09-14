Level 2 Pottery Class Makerspace Western Kentucky
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Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Level 2 Pottery Class Infographic
Build your skills. Create with confidence.
Ready to take your pottery skills to the next level? Join us for Level 2 Pottery and continue developing your wheel-throwing techniques while creating functional and creative pieces.
📅 Class Dates: September 15th, 17th & 29th
⏰ Time: 5:30–7:30 PM
💰 Cost: $60
🎨 Prerequisite: Must have completed Level 1 Pottery
👥 Limited to 6 spaces
📍 Makerspace Western Kentucky
130 N. Seminary St.
Madisonville, KY 42431
Space is limited—reserve your spot and keep creating!
For more information call. 270.825.8144