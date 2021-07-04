Levitt AMP Berea Music Series

The 2021 concerts will take place between July and September and will feature a lineup of all Kentucky-based performers.

In-person events are planned for Berea City Park Expansion (aka Berea Skate Park​). The grassy field will allow space for social distancing. Video live streaming and radio broadcasting will be available so folks don't have to gather in person to participate. Together we will make it a great and safe experience for all!