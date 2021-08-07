Levitt AMP Berea Music Series

to

Berea City Park W Jefferson St, Berea, KY 40403, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Levitt AMP Berea Music Series

The 2021 concerts will take place between July and September and will feature a lineup of all Kentucky-based performers. 

In-person events are planned for Berea City Park Expansion (aka  Berea Skate Park​). The grassy field will allow space for social distancing.  Video live streaming and radio broadcasting will be available so folks don't have to gather in person to participate. Together we will make it a great and safe experience for all! 

Info

Berea City Park W Jefferson St, Berea, KY 40403, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Levitt AMP Berea Music Series - 2021-08-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Levitt AMP Berea Music Series - 2021-08-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Levitt AMP Berea Music Series - 2021-08-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Levitt AMP Berea Music Series - 2021-08-07 18:00:00 ical