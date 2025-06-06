Levitt AMP Berea Music Series

to

Berea City Park W Jefferson St, Berea, KY 40403, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Levitt AMP Berea Music Series

Food trucks, kids activities, pop-up markets and LIVE MUSIC! 

The Levitt AMP Berea Music Series is brought to you by First Friday Berea in partnership with Mountain Association and with the support of Berea Kids Eat, City of Berea, Berea Parks & Recreation and the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation.

For more information visit firstfridayberea.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
