Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series

The second Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series will take place on the Mountain Heritage Festival Stage—furthering transforming the site of an unused railyard and shuttered high school into a place for hope and celebration. Through inclusive, high-quality arts experiences, the upcoming series aims to fuel the continued revitalization of Whitesburg’s downtown core, bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together to enjoy free, live music while strengthening the social and economic fabric of their community.

May 30 - August 8, 2019

Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 7pm

Kaitlyn Baker

Kaitlyn Baker is a roots, blues and rock performer for the ages, with her soaring vocals, rocking instrumentation and deeply personal lyrics.

With opening act Tyler Smith and the Stillrunners at 6pm.

For more information call (606) 633-3187 or visit concerts.levittamp.org/whitesburg