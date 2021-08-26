Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series

The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series will take place on the Mountain Heritage Festival Stage—furthering transforming the site of an unused railyard and shuttered high school into a place for hope and celebration. Through inclusive, high-quality arts experiences, the upcoming series aims to fuel the continued revitalization of Whitesburg’s downtown core, bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together to enjoy free, live music while strengthening the social and economic fabric of their community.

July 22 - September 23, 2021

Ten headliners for the 2021 Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series. Thursdays from July 22-September 23. Free to the public at the Mountain Heritage Stage. Farmers Market at 5pm, music starts at 6pm.

For more information call (606) 633-3187 or visit concerts.levittamp.org/whitesburg