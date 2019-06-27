Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series - May 30 - August 8, 2019

The second Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series will take place on the Mountain Heritage Festival Stage—furthering transforming the site of an unused railyard and shuttered high school into a place for hope and celebration. Through inclusive, high-quality arts experiences, the upcoming series aims to fuel the continued revitalization of Whitesburg’s downtown core, bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together to enjoy free, live music while strengthening the social and economic fabric of their community.

Cowan Music School Faculty

Experience an authentic journey into Mountain Music traditions with the local Cowan Creek Mountain Music School faculty concert.

For more information call (606) 633-3187 or visit concerts.levittamp.org/whitesburg