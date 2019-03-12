Lewis and Clark Giving Society Lunch with Harlan Hubbard

The Lewis & Clark Giving Society presents their first ever educational lunch series. Join us on March 12 as Peter Morrin, former director of the Speed Art Museum, and John Begley, former director of Louisville Visual Art, co-present about their current project. "Afloat: An Ohio River Way of Life."Morrin and Begley will also lead a tour of the exhibition they have co-curated, “The Art of Drifting: The Watercolors of Harlan Hubbard.”

Cost of admission includes lunch and the presentation. Lewis & Clark members are welcome to bring a guest free of charge.

General Admission $35 | L&C Members $30

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/lcrsvp