Lex Arts Presents 2017 University Open

LexArts is pleased to announce the 2017 University Open. Now in its eleventh year, University Open is a juried competition and exhibition between fine arts majors attending Kentucky colleges and universities. The exhibit will be on display at ArtsPlace Gallery May 18 - July 1. LexArts will host a special opening reception and awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 17 from 5:30 -7PM.

"University Open provides an exceptional opportunity for Kentucky's emerging artists to be critically judged amongst their regional peers," said Nan Plummer, President & CEO of LexArts. "It is exciting to see the wealth of talent that exists in this next generation of Kentucky artists."

Students compete to be featured in the exhibit and for cash prizes. The Best of Show winner will be awarded $300, Second Prize is $200 and Third Prize is $100. Exhibiting artists and university representatives, along with the general public, are invited to the awards ceremony where they will also have the opportunity to meet the guest curator.

Exhibition

May 18 - July 1

Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony

May 17 | 5:30 - 7pm

The LexArts HOP

Friday, May 19 | 5 - 8pm

ArtsPlace Gallery | 161 N Mill St | Lexington

Tuesday - Friday, 10am - 5pm | Saturday, Noon - 5pm

For more information visit LexArts.org