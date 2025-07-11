Lex250 African Seeds:Bluegrass Roots

On Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12, M’Power Rhythm, a youth-centered, non-profit based in Lexington, will present African Seeds::Bluegrass Roots, a dynamic celebration of African music and dance, part of Lexington’s 250th Anniversary festivities.

African Seeds::Bluegrass Roots is a 90-minute performance to be held at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. The event features both young performers and professional artist mentors, ranging in age from 10 to over 70. The show traces the heartbeat of African music, and its journey from Accra to Lexington - connecting jazz, hip hop, drum, dance, song, and spoken word.

Tickets for African Seeds::Bluegrass Roots are available at “pay what you can” rates.

For more information and ticket reservations, visit ci.ovationtix.com/36286/production/1239696.

For a full list of Lexington 250th Anniversary events visit 250lex.com