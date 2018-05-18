LexArts Gallery HOP - Stop at the Carnegie

LexArts Gallery HOP

The LexArts Gallery HOP provides the opportunity for arts lovers and patrons to visit the sites of their choice, beginning at any location.

It occurs 5-8pm on the third Friday of January, March, July, September and November. HOP began 29 years ago and continues to be the premier event for the visual arts in Lexington.

UPK75: 75 Years of the University Press of Kentucky

Friday, May 18, 5:00-8:00 pm

Celebrate UPK’s 75th anniversary during the May LexArts Gallery Hop on May 18, 5:00-8:00 pm. There will be entertainment, light refreshments, and book signings with some of your favorite Kentucky authors. The UPK75 exhibit showcases the press’s rich history through book displays and literary artifacts. The Hop event will mark the grand opening of the exhibit in the Carnegie Center's SkyDome Gallery.

Featured Kentucky authors:

George Ella Lyon

Mike Norris

David J. Bettez

Bob Thompson

Jeremy Paden

Robert G. Lawson

Richard Taylor

Locally-owned Brier Books will be on-site to sell books by the featured authors.

About the University Press of Kentucky: Since 1943, the University Press of Kentucky has had a dual mission—the publication of academic books of scholarly merit and the publication of significant books about the history and culture of Kentucky, the Ohio Valley region, the Upper South, and Appalachia. The press is the statewide nonprofit scholarly publisher for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Currently, it operates under the University of Kentucky Libraries and serves a consortium of all Kentucky state-sponsored institutions of higher learning as well as five private colleges and Kentucky's two major historical societies.

Admission is always free and sites present a new exhibit for each HOP.

Nearly 50 Locations in Downtown Lexington

FREE

Official HOP guides are available at ArtsPlace, 161 N Mill St, or may be downloaded from website.

For more information call 859.255.2951 or visit GalleryHopLex.com