LexArts Gallery HOP

JAN18 | MAR15 | MAY17 | JUL19 | SEP20 | NOV15

The LexArts Hop is a self-guided tour of the visual arts in downtown Lexington, KY. Patrons begin at any location and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Each site presents an exciting new exhibit for each Hop and, thanks to the generosity of many, admission is always free.

While the official HOP hours are 5-8pm, closing times may vary and many of the Supporting Art Venues, particularly participating restaurants and clubs, remain open throughout the evening.

FREE

For more information call (859) 255-2951 or visit GalleryHopLex.com