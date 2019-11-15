LexArts Gallery HOP

to Google Calendar - LexArts Gallery HOP - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LexArts Gallery HOP - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LexArts Gallery HOP - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - LexArts Gallery HOP - 2019-11-15 17:00:00

Various Locations in Lexington Lexington, Kentucky

 LexArts Gallery HOP

JAN18 | MAR15 | MAY17 | JUL19 | SEP20 | NOV15

The LexArts Hop is a self-guided tour of the visual arts in downtown Lexington, KY. Patrons begin at any location and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Each site presents an exciting new exhibit for each Hop and, thanks to the generosity of many, admission is always free. 

While the official HOP hours are 5-8pm, closing times may vary and many of the Supporting Art Venues, particularly participating restaurants and clubs, remain open throughout the evening.

FREE  

For more information call (859) 255-2951 or visit GalleryHopLex.com

Info
Various Locations in Lexington Lexington, Kentucky View Map
Art & Exhibitions
859.255.2951
to Google Calendar - LexArts Gallery HOP - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LexArts Gallery HOP - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LexArts Gallery HOP - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - LexArts Gallery HOP - 2019-11-15 17:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Submit Yours