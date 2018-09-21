LexArts Gallery HOP

Various Locations in Lexington Lexington, Kentucky

 LexArts Gallery HOP

The LexArts Gallery HOP provides the opportunity for arts lovers and patrons to visit the sites of their choice, beginning at any location.

It occurs 5-8pm on the third Friday of January, March, July, September and November. HOP began 29 years ago and continues to be the premier event for the visual arts in Lexington.

2018 Dates:

  • January 19
  • March 16
  • May 18
  • July 20
  • September 21
  • November 16

Admission is always free and sites present a new exhibit for each HOP.

Nearly 50 Locations in Downtown Lexington

FREE  

Official HOP guides are available at ArtsPlace, 161 N Mill St, or may be downloaded from website.

For more information call 859.255.2951 or visit GalleryHopLex.com

Various Locations in Lexington Lexington, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions
859.255.2951
