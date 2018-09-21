LexArts Gallery HOP

The LexArts Gallery HOP provides the opportunity for arts lovers and patrons to visit the sites of their choice, beginning at any location.

It occurs 5-8pm on the third Friday of January, March, July, September and November. HOP began 29 years ago and continues to be the premier event for the visual arts in Lexington.

2018 Dates:

January 19

March 16

May 18

July 20

September 21

November 16

Admission is always free and sites present a new exhibit for each HOP.

Nearly 50 Locations in Downtown Lexington

FREE

Official HOP guides are available at ArtsPlace, 161 N Mill St, or may be downloaded from website.

For more information call 859.255.2951 or visit GalleryHopLex.com