LexArts Gallery 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
LexArts HOP happens on the third Friday of every other month.
The 2025 dates are:
January 17
March 21
May 16
July 18
September 19
November 21
LexArts HOP features nearly 40+ participating venues, including local galleries, museums, artist studios, and supporting locations. The HOP's official hours are between 5PM-8PM; however, many of our sites, including local restaurants and shops, remain open throughout the evening. A full list of participating locations can be found at galleryhoplex.com.
For more information call 859.255.2951 or visit lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop/