LexArts HOP

JAN 21 | MAR 18 | MAY 20 | JUL 15 | SEP 16 | NOV 18

Held on the third Friday of every other month, the LexArts HOP features nearly 40+ participating venues, including local galleries, museums, artist studios, and supporting locations. The HOP's official hours are between 5PM-8PM; however, many of our sites, including local restaurants and shops, remain open throughout the evening. A full list of participating locations can be found at galleryhoplex.com.

For more information call 859.255.2951 or visit lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop/