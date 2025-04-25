× Expand Design and photo by Laura Hohman Copy of LexiCon 2025 card - 1 LexiCon 2025. Board Game & RPG Convention. April 25-27, 2025. Clarion Hotel Conference Center - North Lexington, KY. https://www.facebook.com/lexicongamingIncludes LexiCon logo and photo of people playing a card game.

LexiCon Board Game & RPG Convention

LexiCon Tabletop Game Convention is a fun, friendly gaming convention held in beautiful Lexington KY. This is our 11th year. We're located at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, where your hotel room is only a two-minute walk to boardgames, roleplaying games, free access to LexiCon's large library (900+ games), tournaments, cosplay, excellent vendors, game demos, adult evening gaming parties, and more. We offer Family Events on Sunday, fun tournaments where you learn the game before and play for a prize, and a great VIP area. There's plenty to do for individuals and groups.

We are known for great social, gaming parties sponsored by West Sixth Brewing and being a friendly, regional Con. Boardgames make up about 70% percent of our events. RPGs make up 30%, and we have a huge space devoted specifically for RPG events. Add in 30% for other amazing activities, and your weekend adds up to 130% of fun!

Check our Facebook page here for updates!

We'll have:

900+ Board Game Library

Many Play to Win Board and Card Games

Excellent Vendors

Learn to Play New Board Game Events

Game Tournaments, many with a learn to play before

Demos by publishers and local game designers

Family Friendly Events

Lots of gaming opportunities for single attendees and for both new and experienced gamers

Featured Games, which we will be teaching all weekend

Blood on the Clocktower - a fun social deception game

Friday and Saturday Social Gaming Parties sponsored by West Sixth Brewing

Expanded Catan Options

For more information visit lexicongaming.com