LexiCon Board Game & RPG Convention
Clarion Hotel Conference Center North 1950 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Design and photo by Laura Hohman
Copy of LexiCon 2025 card - 1
LexiCon 2025. Board Game & RPG Convention. April 25-27, 2025. Clarion Hotel Conference Center - North Lexington, KY. https://www.facebook.com/lexicongamingIncludes LexiCon logo and photo of people playing a card game.
LexiCon Board Game & RPG Convention
LexiCon Tabletop Game Convention is a fun, friendly gaming convention held in beautiful Lexington KY. This is our 11th year. We're located at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, where your hotel room is only a two-minute walk to boardgames, roleplaying games, free access to LexiCon's large library (900+ games), tournaments, cosplay, excellent vendors, game demos, adult evening gaming parties, and more. We offer Family Events on Sunday, fun tournaments where you learn the game before and play for a prize, and a great VIP area. There's plenty to do for individuals and groups.
We are known for great social, gaming parties sponsored by West Sixth Brewing and being a friendly, regional Con. Boardgames make up about 70% percent of our events. RPGs make up 30%, and we have a huge space devoted specifically for RPG events. Add in 30% for other amazing activities, and your weekend adds up to 130% of fun!
Check our Facebook page here for updates!
We'll have:
900+ Board Game Library
Many Play to Win Board and Card Games
Excellent Vendors
Learn to Play New Board Game Events
Game Tournaments, many with a learn to play before
Demos by publishers and local game designers
Family Friendly Events
Lots of gaming opportunities for single attendees and for both new and experienced gamers
Featured Games, which we will be teaching all weekend
Blood on the Clocktower - a fun social deception game
Friday and Saturday Social Gaming Parties sponsored by West Sixth Brewing
Expanded Catan Options
For more information visit lexicongaming.com