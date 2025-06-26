Lexington Annual Women's Summit

to

Central Bank Center 430 W Vine St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507

4th Annual Women's Summit

The 5th Annual Women's Summit, presented by Fifth Third Bank, will be held on June 26, 2025 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. Join us as we gather to celebrate women leaders from across the Commonwealth, hear about their journeys to success, and their visions for the future.

For more info:  kychamber.com

Info

Central Bank Center 430 W Vine St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - Lexington Annual Women's Summit - 2025-06-26 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Annual Women's Summit - 2025-06-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Annual Women's Summit - 2025-06-26 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Annual Women's Summit - 2025-06-26 10:00:00 ical