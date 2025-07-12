The Lexington Antique Show at Athens

to

Athens Schoolhouse 6270 Athens-Walnut Hill Pike , Lexington, Kentucky 40515

The Lexington Antique Show at Athens

A wide range of furniture, primitive cupboards, vintage Kentucky Art Pottery, estate jewelry, Bybee pottery, 40's-60's glassware, primitive kitchen wares, stoneware, Kentucky collectibles, vintage furs and clothing, coins, artwork, phonographs, and more!

For more information visit thelexingtonantiqueshow.com

Info

Athens Schoolhouse 6270 Athens-Walnut Hill Pike , Lexington, Kentucky 40515
Festivals & Fairs, Markets
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Lexington Antique Show at Athens - 2025-07-12 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Lexington Antique Show at Athens - 2025-07-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Lexington Antique Show at Athens - 2025-07-12 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Lexington Antique Show at Athens - 2025-07-12 10:00:00 ical