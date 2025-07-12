The Lexington Antique Show at Athens
Athens Schoolhouse 6270 Athens-Walnut Hill Pike , Lexington, Kentucky 40515
Show dates July 12-13, 2025
A wide range of furniture, primitive cupboards, vintage Kentucky Art Pottery, estate jewelry, Bybee pottery, 40's-60's glassware, primitive kitchen wares, stoneware, Kentucky collectibles, vintage furs and clothing, coins, artwork, phonographs, and more!
For more information visit thelexingtonantiqueshow.com
Festivals & Fairs, Markets