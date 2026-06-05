× Expand thelexingtonantiqueshow@gmail.com The Lexington Antique Show at Athens

A wide range of furniture, primitive cupboards, vintage Kentucky Art Pottery, estate jewelry, Bybee pottery, 40’s – 60’s glassware, primitive kitchen wares, stoneware, Kentucky collectibles, vintage furs and clothing, coins, artwork, phonographs, and more! Taking place the second Saturday and Sunday of the month.

For more details, please call 859-255-7309 or follow The Lexington Antique Show at Athens on Facebook and Instagram or visit thelexingtonantiqueshow.com.