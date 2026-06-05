The Lexington Antique Show at Athens

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Athens Schoolhouse 6270 Athens-Walnut Hill Pike , Lexington, Kentucky 40515

A wide range of furniture, primitive cupboards, vintage Kentucky Art Pottery, estate jewelry, Bybee pottery, 40’s – 60’s glassware, primitive kitchen wares, stoneware, Kentucky collectibles, vintage furs and clothing, coins, artwork, phonographs, and more! Taking place the second Saturday and Sunday of the month.

For more details, please call 859-255-7309 or follow The Lexington Antique Show at Athens on Facebook and Instagram or visit thelexingtonantiqueshow.com.

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Athens Schoolhouse 6270 Athens-Walnut Hill Pike , Lexington, Kentucky 40515
859-255-7309
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Google Calendar - The Lexington Antique Show at Athens - 2026-06-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Lexington Antique Show at Athens - 2026-06-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Lexington Antique Show at Athens - 2026-06-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Lexington Antique Show at Athens - 2026-06-14 10:00:00 ical