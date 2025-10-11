The Lexington Antique Show at Athens

Athens Schoolhouse 6270 Athens-Walnut Hill Pike , Lexington, Kentucky 40515

A wide range of furniture, primitive cupboards, vintage Kentucky Art Pottery, estate jewelry, Bybee pottery, 40’s – 60’s glassware, primitive kitchen wares, stoneware, Kentucky collectibles, vintage furs and clothing, coins, artwork, phonographs, and more! Taking place the second Saturday and Sunday of the month.

For more details, please follow The Lexington Antique Show at Athens on Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.thelexingtonantiqueshow.com.

