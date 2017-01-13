Lexington Art League's Opening Preview for "Demographically Speaking"

Though the holidays end, the party doesn't have to!

Lexington Art League is excited to announce the return of our ever-popular figure show with this exclusive evening of art, music, and dancing. The Opening Preview Party for "Demographically Speaking, a Figurative Exhibition" will provide the first look at this evocative exhibition curated by Daniel Pfalzgraf, Chief Curator of the Carnegie Center for Art & History in New Albany, Indiana. Posing the question, 'whose stories are being told in the art world?' the new dimension and unique perspective Pfalzgraf brings to the traditional figure or nude show aims to provoke audiences to consider the diversity of our city, our region, and our country through stories of identity told through art.

Demographically Speaking will feature music by Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and video installations by artist Nick Warner.

The Opening Preview Party is graciously sponsored by Marnie Clay Holoubek, Enderle Besten Dieruf, PLLC, QX.net, West Sixth Brewing, MD-Update KY.

*VIP Lounge Access permits each guest to table-side service in a private, appointed space of the historic Loudoun House.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2hq1kwZ

$60 per member/$110 per member couple

$75 non-member/$140 non-member couple

*VIP Lounge Access tickets $30

For more information visit lexingtonartleague.org