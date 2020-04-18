× Expand Aruna Project #RUNforherfreedom at the Lexington Aruna Run/Walk!

The Lexington Aruna 5K Run/Walk is hosted by the Aruna Project, a US nonprofit dedicated to freeing, empowering, and employing sexually enslaved women in India. When you participate in an Aruna Run, you run or walk for an enslaved woman by name whom the Aruna Project staff personally know and are working to free from the brothels. Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, one-hundred percent of registration fees and donations go to bring and sustain freedom. Included in your registration is an athletic drawstring backpack and choice of an Aruna Run headband or sweat towel, all hand-made by Aruna Artisans freed thanks to money raised in previous Aruna Runs. #RUNforherfreedom

For more information visit bit.ly/2020LexingtonArunaRun