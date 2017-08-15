Lexington Big Band and Concert Series

Lexington's longest running and most beloved concert series is in full swing! With a full schedule of live music planned, concert-goers can enjoy weekly big band or jazz music at Moondance Amphitheater or Ecton Park. Picnics are encouraged and patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

JUL 11DOJO: DiMartino-Osland Jazz Orchestra

JUL 18Lexington Concert Band (Shaun Owens, Conductor)

JUL 25Miles Osland Little Big Band

AUG 1Bill McGinnis and Colonel's Choice

AUG 8Rick Cook Quintet

AUG 15Dan Brock Quintet

AUG 22Vince DiMartino w/ Dave Shelton, Hunt Butler, Robert Griffin and Ryan McGillicuddy

AUG 29Byron Romanowitz and Jazzberry Jam

July & August | Ecton Park | 956 Turkeyfoot Rd

FREE

Tuesdays | 7-8:30PM

For more information call 859.288.2900 or visit LexingtonKY.gov/Parks