Lexington in Bloom 2020

The LEXINGTON IN BLOOM contest is now open for garden entries. The goal of the contest is to instill a spirit of community, to increase civic pride, and to improve the visual appeal of Lexington through the imaginative use of flowers, plants, and trees. Help the Lexington Council Garden Clubs recognize the most outstanding gardens in Fayette County. Enter your own garden, or that of someone else1.

Winners will be selected in eight categories of competition2:

1. Residence, front yard, amateur gardener 5. Childrens Garden’s (Ages 6-18 amateur only)

2. Residence, front yard, professionally landscaped* 6. Native gardens (featuring Lexington’s offical flower-Coneflower) amateur

3. Business, large garden or planting** 7. Native gardens (featuring Lexington’s offical flower-Coneflower) professional

4. Business, small garden or planting** 8. Miscelleanous ***

• * Professional designers and landscapers may enter a maximum of three of their own designs. However, the owners of gardens for whom they have designed may submit their own entries. ** Business means commercial entitites

• *** Misc. Types: 8A.Container Gardens(Small displays, window box, containers) (Amateur) 8B. Container Gardens (Small displays, window box, containers) (Professional) 8C. Neighborhood gardens/entrances, Churches, schools, non-profits 8D. Health care facilities (hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, etc.) 8E. Municipal or public gardens (parks)

CONTEST RULES

1. All entries must be within Fayette County.

2. The garden must be visible to the public from the street.

3. Entry forms must be received by midnight, June 10, 2020.

JUDGING

Criteria for judging will be in the following areas:

1. First impression 4. Plant selection

2. Use of color and texture 5. Suitability of design to location and function

3. Maintenance 6. Creativity

Entries will be judged by panels of Landscape Designers, Master Gardeners, and experienced gardeners from the Lexington Council Garden Clubs, between June 21-30. A winner is not necessarily selected in every category. Awards will be presented to the winners at a reception on Sunday, July 19, from 2-3:30p.m. at the Eastside Branch, Lexington Public Library, 3000 Blake James Dr, Lexington, Kentucky 40509.

2020 LEXINGTON IN BLOOM CONTEST ENTRY FORM

Category : (circle) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 If Category is 8- Miscellaneous: circle type A, B, C, D, E,

Owner of Garden Phone

Email:

Address of Garden Zip

Subdivision or neighborhood

Entered by Phone

Email:

Submit via email: lexingtoninbloom@gmail.com Phone inquiries: 859-523-0400, 859-223-4362

Download entry form Lexington in Bloom 2020 Entry Form

And mail to: 2020 Lexington in Bloom c/o 2605 Red Leaf Drive, Lexington, KY 40509-1742