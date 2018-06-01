Book Benches Preview Party

Friday, June 1, 6:00-8:00 pm

On Friday, June 1, all 37 of the Book Benches will be on display in Gratz Park, and we'll celebrate this memorable public art project with a party. Meet the authors and artists while enjoying cocktails, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and live music from The Swells.

​Modeled after Horsemania, thirty five book-shaped functional benches, each illustrated and themed around different works by Kentucky authors, will be placed throughout Lexington for the duration of summer 2018 to celebrate

For more information visit bookbencheslex.org