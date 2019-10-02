Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Celebrates 20 Years

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. is proud to celebrate 20 years in the craft brewing industry. Once Lexington’s only brewery, it has played a critical role in nurturing the local craft brewing scene. To honor that legacy, the community and the continued support of craft beer lovers everywhere, the family-owned Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. will host events around the city of Lexington during the week of Oct. 2–5.

One highlight of this week of events is a free, live performance by country music star and Kentucky native John Michael Montgomery on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Manchester Music Hall.

Other events during the week will include local comedy shows at Lakeside Live, a ‘90s-themed party at Goodfellas in the Distillery District and a downtown pub crawl.

In addition to these events, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. is releasing a special brew in celebration of this landmark anniversary. The cask-strength ale, which has been aging in Town Branch® Bourbon barrels for over a year, will be available on draft as well as in limited-edition bottles. This special-edition brew highlights the intense flavors that fresh bourbon barrels can impart to a beer.

Follow Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. on Facebook or on Twitter @LexingtonBrewingCo for updates on this 20th anniversary week of events and to stay up to date about our new and special-release products.

For more information call (859) 225-8095 or visit LexingtonBrewingCo.com