Lexington Camera Club: New Work

The The Lexington Camera Club: New Work exhibit is dedicated to the memory of Nori Hall (1950 – 2017), an extraordinary and creative image-maker, and one of the founders of the reincarnated club. The Lexington Camera Club began meeting again in 2014 after several members heard historian James D. Birchfield talk about the work and members of the original club. They resolved to restart the long dormant club. This is the third exhibition of the reincarnated Lexington Camera Club which, like its predecessor, meets monthly and is open to all.

For more information call (859) 280-2201 or visit lexingtonlyric.com