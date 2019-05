Lexington Carriage Classic Pleasure Driving Show

This 3-day driving event includes a show, educational seminars, driving-at-will, and social activities. The show is a USEF-approved local competition, and features competitions in Coaching, Pleasure and Show.

For more information callĀ 859-231-0971 or visitĀ carriageassociationofamerica.com/event/lexington-carriage-classic/