Lexington Chamber Chorale's Sing Noel
to
Second Presbyterian Church 460 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Chamber Chorale
Lexington Chamber Chorale in Concert
Lexington Chamber Chorale's Sing Noel
Lexington Chamber Chorale's Sing Noel
Welcome the holiday season with our concert of both new and familiar tunes with fresh arrangements. Featuring an audience favorite carol sing-a-long, Sing Noel is the perfect concert to celebrate the season with the whole family.
Sunday, November 26, 2023, 5:00 p.m.
Second Presbyterian Church
For more information, please visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org