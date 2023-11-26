× Expand Lexington Chamber Chorale Lexington Chamber Chorale in Concert

Lexington Chamber Chorale's Sing Noel

Welcome the holiday season with our concert of both new and familiar tunes with fresh arrangements. Featuring an audience favorite carol sing-a-long, Sing Noel is the perfect concert to celebrate the season with the whole family.

Sunday, November 26, 2023, 5:00 p.m.

Second Presbyterian Church

For more information, please visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org