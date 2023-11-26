Lexington Chamber Chorale's Sing Noel

Second Presbyterian Church 460 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Welcome the holiday season with our concert of both new and familiar tunes with fresh arrangements. Featuring an audience favorite carol sing-a-long, Sing Noel is the perfect concert to celebrate the season with the whole family.

Sunday, November 26, 2023, 5:00 p.m.

Second Presbyterian Church

For more information, please visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
859.317.3353
please enable javascript to view
