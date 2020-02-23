× Expand Lexington Chamber Chorale Lexington Chamber Chorale - Sing Community, Celebrating Black History Month

Music by African American composers, featuring Gospel Mass by Robert Ray

Sunday, February 23, 5:00 p.m.

Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E Main St, Lexington, KY 40507

The Chorale devotes an entire concert to music of black composers for the first time, performing a wealth of rarely performed motets and anthems written by black composers. In many cases, these are the same composers who are better-known for their spirituals and gospel pieces.

Tickets - $10 students, $22 adults & seniors at www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org, 859-317-3353, or at the door.

Don't miss our final Sing Community concert at the Second Presbyterian Church, Lexington, Kentucky:

International Collaboration 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020

For more information call (859) 317-3353 or visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org