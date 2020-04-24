Lexington Chamber Chorale - Sing Community, International Collaboration

Second Presbyterian Church 460 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lexington Chamber Chorale - Sing Community, International Collaboration

With guest Anders Åstrand, percussionist and composer, Stockholm, Sweden

Friday, April 24, 7:30 p.m.

Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E Main St, Lexington, KY 40507

A mesmerizing evening of Scandinavian choral music featuring guest composer and musician Anders Åstrand. He will use improvisation to musically connect the pieces in an hour of uninterrupted music. Joining us for the third time, Åstrand is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Tickets - $10 students, $22 adults & seniors at www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org, 859-317-3353, or at the door.

For more information call (859) 317-3353 or visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org

Second Presbyterian Church 460 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
859-317-3353
