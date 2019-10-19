× Expand Lexington Chamber Chorale Lexington Chamber Chorale - Sing Community, Sing Peace

Lexington Chamber Chorale - Sing Community, Sing Peace

Saturday, October 19, 7:30 p.m.

Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E Main St, Lexington, KY 40507

With Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Chamber Choir, Tiffany Marsh, Director and Second Presbyterian Church Covenant Choir, Gary L. Anderson, Director

The theme of our 2019-2020 season, Sing Community, explores the significant power of music to inspire and unite people of all communities. Choral singing brings people together. No matter your mission, choirs promote collaboration and the creation of community. This opening concert unites three outstanding groups to bring our community together.

Tickets - $10 students, $22 adults & seniors at www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org, 859-317-3353, or at the door.

Don't miss our other Sing Community concerts listed below, all at the Second Presbyterian Church, Lexington, Kentucky:

Songs of Celebration and Joy 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019

Celebrating Black History Month 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020

International Collaboration 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020

For more information call (859) 317-3353 or visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org