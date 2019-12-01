× Expand Lexington Chamber Chorale Lexington Chamber Chorale - Sing Community, Songs of Celebration and Joy

Lexington Chamber Chorale - Sing Community, Songs of Celebration and Joy

Sunday, December 1, 5:00 p.m.

Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E Main St, Lexington, KY 40507

Celebratory music of the season! We begin with music and dialogue from Medieval England, followed by fresh arrangements of international carols, music celebrating Hanukkah, a few recently composed works—and an audience sing-along. The evening concludes with a reception of food and drink and a few surprises.

Tickets - $10 students, $22 adults & seniors at www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org, 859-317-3353, or at the door.

Don't miss our other Sing Community concerts listed below, all at the Second Presbyterian Church, Lexington, Kentucky:

Celebrating Black History Month 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020

International Collaboration 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020

For more information call (859) 317-3353 or visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org