Lexington Chamber Orchestra

Catherine Clarke Nardolillo, soprano, joins the Lexington Chamber Orchestra for Respighi's "Il Tramonto" ("The Sunset") to open LCO's third season under the baton of Maestro Jan Pellant.

The LCO will also perform Mendelssohn's String Symphony No. 2 and Schubert's Death and the Maiden, a powerful testament written in the twilight of Schubert's life.

For more information visit LexingtonChamberOrchestra.com