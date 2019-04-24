Lexington Christian Academy hosts Paul Overstreet and Jason Crabb

LCA’s 30th Anniversary Celebration Continues with Star-studded Concert Event

Multi Grammy and Dove Award winners Paul Overstreet and Jason Crabb to perform on April 24

On Wednesday, April 24, multi-Grammy and multi-Dove Award winning artists Paul Overstreet and Jason Crabb will preform at LCA’s Rose Campus, located at 450 West Reynolds Road. Overstreet and Crabb will be joined by fellow singer/songwriter, Billy Austin.

Tickets to the 7pm show are on sale now.

Tickets are priced at $10 and $15 each with net proceeds benefitting LCA programs and initiatives.

About Lexington Christian Academy

Lexington Christian Academy is a private, non-denominational Christian school located in Lexington, Kentucky and accredited by AdvancED. LCA has been nurturing and educating young people from a distinctly Christian worldview for over a quarter-century. From a small group of committed parents holding classes in local churches, LCA has grown to a nationally-acclaimed learning institution of nearly 1,500 students in grades preschool through 12 located on a beautiful 75-acre campus with state-of-the-art facilities in the heart of Lexington. Academically, LCA students consistently place at or near the top of all schools in Kentucky, as evidenced by standardized test scores, scholarships and post-graduate accomplishments. Extra-curricular activities are wide-ranging and continually reaching new levels of success, particularly in athletics and fine arts.

For more information visit lexingtonchristian.org