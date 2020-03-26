× Expand Art by Justin Stewart Come see us at the Lexington Convention Center March 26th-29th, 2020

Lexington Comic and Toy Con

Lexington Comic & Toy Convention will take place March 26-29th, 2020 in Lexington, KY at the Lexington Convention Center. LCTC is Lexington's largest gathering of all things geeky! The convention features celebrities of film and TV, comics, art, music, and more.

Lexington Comic & Toy Convention will take place at The Lexington Convention Center attached to Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

430 West Vine Street, Lexington, KY 40507

EMAIL: info@lexingtoncomiccon.com

Convention Hours:

Thursday, 6:00PM - 10:00PM - All About Comics Preview Night!

Friday, 12:00PM – 8:00PM

Saturday, 10:00AM – 7:00PM (LATE PASS HOLDERS GET IN AT 4:00PM)

Sunday, 10:00AM – 4:00PM

After hours events are planned for Friday and Saturday nights!

For more information visit lexingtoncomiccon.com