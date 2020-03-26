Lexington Comic and Toy Con
Lexington Convention Center 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art by Justin Stewart
Come see us at the Lexington Convention Center March 26th-29th, 2020
Lexington Comic & Toy Convention will take place March 26-29th, 2020 in Lexington, KY at the Lexington Convention Center. LCTC is Lexington's largest gathering of all things geeky! The convention features celebrities of film and TV, comics, art, music, and more.
Lexington Comic & Toy Convention will take place at The Lexington Convention Center attached to Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.
EMAIL: info@lexingtoncomiccon.com
Convention Hours:
Thursday, 6:00PM - 10:00PM - All About Comics Preview Night!
Friday, 12:00PM – 8:00PM
Saturday, 10:00AM – 7:00PM (LATE PASS HOLDERS GET IN AT 4:00PM)
Sunday, 10:00AM – 4:00PM
After hours events are planned for Friday and Saturday nights!
For more information visit lexingtoncomiccon.com