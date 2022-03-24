Lexington Comic and Toy Con
to
Lexington Convention Center 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
×
Art by Justin Stewart
Come see us at the Lexington Convention Center March 26th-29th, 2020
Lexington Comic and Toy Con
LCTC is Lexington's largest gathering of all things geeky! The convention features celebrities of film and TV, comics, art, music, and more.
430 West Vine Street, Lexington, KY 40507
EMAIL: info@lexingtoncomiccon.com
For more information visit lexingtoncomiccon.com
Info
Lexington Convention Center 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, This & That