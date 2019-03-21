Lexington Comic & Toy Convention

Lexington Center 430 West Vine Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The midwest’s most awesome weekend of geekery. Comics, magazines, gaming, anime, celebrities and more.

The convention hours are 6pm - 10pm on Thursday, 12pm - 8pm on Friday, 10am-7pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

For more information visit lexingtoncomiccon.com/

