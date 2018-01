Lexington Comic & Toy Convention

The Lexington Comic & Toy Con is back on March 9th-11th 2018! It will be held in the Heritage Hall at the Lexington Convention Center in Downtown Lexington, Kentucky! 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, KY 40507.

The convention hours are 1pm - 9pm on Friday, 10am-7pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

For more information visit lexingtoncomiccon.com