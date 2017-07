The Lexington Connection: Rutter's "Gloria"

The Lexington Singers are thrilled for our first-ever collaboration with the Lexington Brass Band. This concert will feature, among other pieces, John Rutter’s choral masterwork, “Gloria.” Join two of Lexington’s finest musical organizations for an evening of beautiful music and friendship.

Tickets: $10-$15

For more information call (859) 338.9888 or visit LexSing.org