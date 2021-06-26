Lexington Council Garden Club's 2021 Garden Open Gates to Bluegrass Living Garden Tour

The Lexington Council Garden Clubs invites you to visit a carefully curated selection of area gardens on June 26, 2021 10AM to 5 PM and June 27, 2017 1 PM to 5 PM. Whether you are a gardener, a homeowner seeking new ideas or just enjoy beauty and tranquility, please join us, rain or shine to visit some of our area’s most inspiring gardens. There will be something for everyone – gardens both homeowner and professionally designed.

Our biennial fundraising event provides scholarships to University of Kentucky students majoring in horticulture and related fields. Additional grant recipients from past tours include historic preservation at the Hunt Morgan House, Waveland, and the Wallis House, the headquarters of the State Garden Club of Kentucky; educational activities at libraries, schools, the Fayette County Extension, the Arboretum, the Family Care Center outdoor classroom, Seedleaf Community Garden; as well as landscaping for the Hope Center, the Markey Cancer Center Meditation Garden, neighborhood median gardens, and the Ashland Terrace garden, and numerous Monarch Waystations throughout Lexington.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased from garden club members, at area independently owned garden centers, and at garden sites on the days of the tour. The Tour is self-guided but there will be representatives from the Lexington Council Garden Clubs on hand to answer questions.

For more information call (859) 433-1295 or visit lexgardenclubs.org