Lexington Council Garden Clubs 2025 Tour of Gardens

The Lexington Council Garden Clubs warmly invites you to explore a stunning selection of seven local gardens. Whether you're an avid gardener, a homeowner seeking inspiration, or simply someone who appreciates beauty and tranquility, join us - rain or shine - to visit some of the area's most inspiring gardens. This event supports our educational programs, community outreach initiatives, and city beautification projects. Please see our flyer or website for garden locations and venues to purchase tickets.

For more information call 8593382192 or visit lexgardencouncilky.org/garden-tour