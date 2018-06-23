Lexington Eggfest
At EGGfest, food fans can attend grilling classes hosted by Chefs. “We’re really pleased with the way Central Kentuckians have embraced EGGFest and the Big Green Egg – which is changing the way people are cooking outdoors,” Chef Shannen Bunton Chief EGGfest organizer, said. “The food is phenomenal, seeing the variety of food you can cook on the Big Green Egg is incredible, meeting the many ‘EGGHeads’ who love it is fun and it’s a great way to give back to the community.”
CLASS SCHEDULE:
10am–11am: Jeff Raymond
Award-winning Grilling Expert shares secrets to the Big Green EGG.
11am–12pm: Daughters Southern
BBQ with a Spin
12pm–1pm: Big Zeke Steaks
5-star Steak in your Backyard
1pm–2pm: Elmwood Stock Farms
Farm fresh smoked turkey
2pm–3pm: Chef Shannen Bunton
Fire up the veggies – a perfect addition to a healthy, fresh meal
CHANCE TO WIN A MINI EGG!
Enter the EGGfest Raffle for a chance to win a Mini EGG! Raffle tickets are $2 per entry and all proceeds benefit Green House 17 . Purchase your Raffle Tickets online.
For more information call (859) 231-0005 or visit myhousewarmings.com/eggfest