Lexington Eggfest

At EGGfest, food fans can attend grilling classes hosted by Chefs. “We’re really pleased with the way Central Kentuckians have embraced EGGFest and the Big Green Egg – which is changing the way people are cooking outdoors,” Chef Shannen Bunton Chief EGGfest organizer, said. “The food is phenomenal, seeing the variety of food you can cook on the Big Green Egg is incredible, meeting the many ‘EGGHeads’ who love it is fun and it’s a great way to give back to the community.”

CLASS SCHEDULE:

10am–11am: Jeff Raymond

Award-winning Grilling Expert shares secrets to the Big Green EGG.

11am–12pm: Daughters Southern

BBQ with a Spin

12pm–1pm: Big Zeke Steaks

5-star Steak in your Backyard

1pm–2pm: Elmwood Stock Farms

Farm fresh smoked turkey

2pm–3pm: Chef Shannen Bunton

Fire up the veggies – a perfect addition to a healthy, fresh meal

CHANCE TO WIN A MINI EGG!

Enter the EGGfest Raffle for a chance to win a Mini EGG! Raffle tickets are $2 per entry and all proceeds benefit Green House 17 . Purchase your Raffle Tickets online.

For more information call (859) 231-0005 or visit myhousewarmings.com/eggfest